Barrett (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He finished with 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes.

Barrett tweaked his left ankle late in the fourth quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game after being examined by medical staff in the locker room. He's undergoing further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but it puts Barrett in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the 76ers. With Brandon Ingram (thumb), Scottie Barnes (knee) and Jakob Poeltl (back) already sidelined, Immanuel Quickley is the lone healthy starter from Opening Night.