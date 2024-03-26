Barrett (conditioning) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett and Immanuel Quickley rejoined the team and took part in practice Tuesday after both had missed multiple games while tending to personal matters, but neither will be available for Wednesday's matchup with their former team. Because Barrett hasn't played since March 11, he looks like he'll need at least one or two more practices to get back into playing shape. After Wednesday's contest, the Raptors are off until Sunday's game against the 76ers, so Barrett could have a good chance to return for that contest. Before leaving the team following a family tragedy, Barrett had averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per game over 27 appearances with the Raptors since being acquired from the Knicks in late December.