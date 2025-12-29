Barrett won't play Monday against the Magic due to right knee sprain injury management, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Barrett will get a breather after he returned to action Sunday following a 15-game absence. During the Raptors' 141-127 overtime win over the Warriors, Barrett had 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes. Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick could all see extra playing time Monday with Barrett out of the picture.