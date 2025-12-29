default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barrett won't play Monday against the Magic due to right knee sprain injury management, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Barrett will get a breather after he returned to action Sunday following a 15-game absence. During the Raptors' 141-127 overtime win over the Warriors, Barrett had 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes. Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick could all see extra playing time Monday with Barrett out of the picture.

More News