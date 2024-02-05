Barrett will be held out of Monday's game against the Pelicans for rest purposes, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett will get a breather for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he made his return Sunday following a three-game absence due to swelling in his left knee. He faced no restrictions Sunday in the Raptors' 135-127 double-overtime loss to the Thunder, starting and playing 43 minutes while finishing with 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Bruce Brown (18 minutes) saw the biggest decline in playing time with Barrett back in the fold, but Brown should have a good chance at clearing 30 minutes Monday while Barrett is on the sideline.