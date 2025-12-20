Barrett (knee) has been cleared to participate in on-court activities, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's a significant step in Barrett's recovery from a right knee sprain that he sustained in late November. The next step is for Barrett to participate in live work against coaches. After that, he'll return to practice and eventually participate in live scrimmages. It's uncertain how quickly he'll be able to advance through these final hurdles, but a December return may not be feasible.