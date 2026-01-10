Barrett (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett exited Friday's loss to the Celtics with a left ankle injury, and he hasn't recovered in time to play in the first leg of this back-to-back set. The absence of Barrett and Jakob Poeltl (back), as well as the questionable tags on Brandon Ingram (thumb) and Scottie Barnes (knee), suggest the Raptors will be extremely shorthanded for this contest. Expect Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Ja'Kobe Walter to see more minutes with Barrett out.