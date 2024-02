Barrett (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett has been ruled out for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back set after posting 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes during a blowout win over Brooklyn. In Barrett's absence, Bruce Brown will likely join the starting lineup, while Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji are candidates for increased playing time as well.