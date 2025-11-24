Barrett (knee) will not play Monday against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett suffered a right knee sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets after landing awkwardly following a dunk, but the severity of the sprain is not yet known. It's not a surprise that the Raptors are holding him out Monday, but fantasy managers will have to wait for more clarity. Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick could see more minutes in the short term as a result.