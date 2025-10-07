Barrett totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 FT, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 112-108 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Despite the loss, Toronto's first unit buzzed with offensive production. The combo of Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes were in regular-season form, and they'll be even more potent once Jakob Poeltl is back in action. Barrett suffered through some injuries last season, but he still sported career-high averages of 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists over 58 games.