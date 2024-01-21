Barrett finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-100 loss to the Knicks.

Barrett reached the 20-point mark for the third time over his last four contests, and he has been delivering solid scoring figures since he was traded from New York to Toronto. Barrett is averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field since the start of January, complimenting those scoring figures with 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.