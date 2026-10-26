Barrett notched 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Barrett finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer despite struggling with his efficiency, particularly from the free-throw line. The forward remained aggressive offensively, attempting a team-high 21 shots, while his three steals provided additional fantasy value. Barrett should continue handling a significant offensive role for the Raptors, though his inconsistent shooting remains a concern.