Barrett recorded 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to New York.

Barrett attacked the basket throughout the contest, earning 10 free-throw attempts while grabbing eight rebounds, including two on the offensive glass. He also connected on two three-pointers and finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes. Barrett has now scored at least 17 points in consecutive preseason appearances, highlighting his offensive involvement alongside Barnes and Kawhi Leonard.