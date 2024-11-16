Barrett closed Friday's 99-95 loss to the Pistons with 22 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Barrett didn't have his best shooting performance since he nailed just 33 percent of his shots from the field and from three-point range, but he still finished as Toronto's second-best scorer behind Jakob Poeltl, who posted a season-high 25 points in this loss. Barrett remains a consistent scoring weapon for the Raptors, though it must be noted that he's reached the 20-point mark just twice in his last six outings. He's averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in that stretch.