Barrett posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Knicks.

Barrett bounced back from Sunday's 14-point outing against New York, although his free-throw shooting was a significant weakness. He's scored at least 20 points in two of his last three appearances, including a 31-point performance against Philadelphia on Thursday, and has recorded at least five assists in each of his last four appearances as well. The playmaking consistency is particularly encouraging with Scottie Barnes back in the lineup, as Barrett continues to contribute beyond scoring despite sharing offensive responsibilities with the likes of Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.