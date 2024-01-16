Barrett closed Monday's 105-96 loss to the Celtics with 24 points (11-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes.

Barrett bounced back from his four-point outing against the Jazz on Jan. 12, and he seems to be adjusting well to the Raptors' offensive scheme, as he has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings. Barrett is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from deep since being traded to Toronto from New York.