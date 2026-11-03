Barrett closed with 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Barrett delivered an efficient offensive performance, finishing one point behind Immanuel Quickley for the team lead in scoring. He also contributed two blocks and posted a team-best plus-18 rating, helping Toronto overcome a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. Barrett's substantial playing time and consistent scoring opportunities continue to provide a solid fantasy foundation.