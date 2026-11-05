Barrett posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Barrett reached the 20-point mark for the seventh time in eight games this season, reinforcing his status as one of Toronto's most consistent scoring options while Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out. His offensive volume remains encouraging, although his limited defensive production and modest playmaking restrict his fantasy ceiling. Barrett's dependable scoring provides a solid foundation, especially in points-based formats.