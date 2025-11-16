Barrett finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-111 victory over Indiana.

Barrett got back on track after a couple of subpar games, leading the Raptors with 22 points. After a hot start to the season, Barrett has settled back into his old ways, scoring inefficiently while adding very little on the defensive end. He has been outside the top 130 in seven games over the past two weeks, averaging 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 three-pointers while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from the line.