Barrett (recently traded) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett was traded to the Raptors on Saturday, so his status was in doubt as he got acclimated with his new squad. He got acquainted with his teammates during Monday's morning shootaround and will be thrust into game action right away, but it's unclear how big of a role he'll play in his debut. Barrett figures to be Toronto's third-best offensive weapon behind Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam when he's up to full speed with Toronto's system, but Barrett may operate off the bench for a few games to gain a rhythm.