Barrett posted 23 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-131 loss to the Lakers.

Barrett has been strong right away for Toronto, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists since his arrival. He already has some synergy with Immanuel Quickley, and the duo is serving the Raptors well.