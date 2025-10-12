Barrett (rest) will start Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

After resting Friday against the Celtics, Barrett will return to action Sunday. He'll be joined in the starting lineup by Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, Scottie Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Notably, Brandon Ingram (rest), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Collin Murray-Boyles (elbow) are all in street clothes Sunday.