Barrett finished Wednesday's 97-96 win over the Hornets with 28 points (12-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes.

Barrett stepped up in a big way for the Raptors after Brandon Ingram left in the first half due to a right thumb sprain, with the former scoring 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to help spur the Raptors' come-from-behind victory. Scottie Barnes also briefly left the game due to a right knee injury before returning late in the fourth frame, which was another big reason for Barrett taking a larger scoring role in Toronto's victory. Barrett's return has been crucial for the Raptors, who have won 10 of their last 11 games in contests that the 2019 first-rounder has played in, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. In his five outings since returning from a sprained right knee that cost him 16 games, Barrett has averaged 20.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 28.9 minutes per contest.