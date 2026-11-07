Barrett provided 27 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-107 victory over the Bucks.

With Scottie Barnes (groin) sidelined, Barrett stepped up and set a new season scoring high while tying for the game high with teammate Alijah Martin. Barrett has hit for at least 20 points in every game but one to begin the campaign, averaging 21.6 points, 6.1 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.6 threes in nine contests, but his usage and production could be a bit higher in the short term if Barnes misses any more time.