Barrett had 14 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-92 loss to the Knicks.

Barrett remained on a minutes restriction Wednesday, per Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic, and he continued to show signs of rust as he works way back from a recent lengthy absence with a left ankle sprain. The star forward has averaged 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest in his last three games since getting back onto the floor, shooting just 38.2 percent from the field.