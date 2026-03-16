Barrett registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 victory over the Pistons.

Barrett has been on a heater in March. Over seven appearances in that span, he's shooting 60.0 percent from the field to go with averages of 23.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest.