Barrett chipped in 12 points (5-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers.

Barrett was heavily involved on offense, but the fact that he scored 12 points while attempting 19 field goals tells you all you need to know about his struggles. Barrett's prominent role on the Raptors' offensive scheme won't change any time soon, and he certainly won't see a diminished role for one subpar outing. The star forward is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor over his last 10 games, so there's a high chance this was nothing more than an off night for the seven-year veteran.