Barrett accumulated 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 victory over the Clippers.

Barrett paced the Raptors' offense Sunday as he led the team in points and rebounds while also recording three swipes. The sixth-year forward has played a key role in Toronto winning eight of their last 10 games. Over that span, Barrett has averaged 18.2 points on 50.7 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.9 steals over 31.2 minutes per game.