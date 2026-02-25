Barrett recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during the Raptors' 116-107 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Barrett after his seven-point outing against the Bucks on Sunday, with the veteran forward leading the Raptors in both scoring and rebounds. It was just the third time he's scored 20-plus point in 11 outings since returning in mid-January from a seven-game absence due to a right knee injury. Scottie Barnes sustained a bruised right quad in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss, so Barrett would likely take on an expanded role against the Spurs on Wednesday if the former is unable to play.