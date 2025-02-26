Barrett finished Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics with 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes.
Barrett wasn't particularly effective from three-point range Tuesday, but he did his damage from inside the arc as he led the Raptors in scoring and rebounds. The 24-year-old Canadian has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games since returning from a five-game absence due to a concussion. Barrett will look to extend that streak against the Pacers on Wednesday.
