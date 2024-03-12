Barrett accumulated 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 125-119 loss to the Nuggets.

The fifth-year forward missed Saturday's game in Portland due to an illness, but he returned to lead a depleted Raptors roster in scoring while setting a season high in assists. Barrett has topped 20 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 boards and 2.1 threes over that stretch while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and a sizzling 53.6 percent from beyond the arc.