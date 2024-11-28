Barrett had 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds and 11 assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-93 win over the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old wing nearly recorded his second triple-double of the season, with the first coming Nov. 16 against the Celtics. Barrett has dropped at least 16 points in seven straight games, averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 boards, 7.0 assists and 2.0 threes over that stretch as he continues to see career-best usage on a Raptors roster that doesn't have many other options.