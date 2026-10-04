Barrett finished with 15 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 FT, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to Miami.

Barrett was efficient from deep Saturday, and he managed to tie Tyreke Key with a game-high in scoring. The 26-year-old averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 30.3 minutes per contest during the 2025-26 campaign. However, he appeared in less than 58 regular-season games for the third consecutive year. Regardless of what the future holds for Barrett, he will need to remain healthy. His three-point shooting also needs work, especially since he shot a career-high 40.1 percent from downtown in 2020-21, his second season in the NBA.