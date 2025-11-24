Barrett (knee) will have imaging done Monday to determine the extent of his injury, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett suffered a reported right knee sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets after landing awkwardly following a dunk, and he was unable to return. The 25-year-old forward can be considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers until the Raptors provide an update on his status. If he is forced to miss time, Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick are candidates for increased roles.