Barrett is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus Atlanta with left knee swelling, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett wasn't revealed to be dealing with a health concern coming out of Friday's 127-107 loss to the Clippers and didn't appear on the Raptors' initial injury reports for Sunday's contest, so the knee swelling may be something that surfaced overnight. With Barrett on track to miss Sunday's contest and with Immanuel Quickley (quadricep) already ruled out for the game, the Raptors could lean more heavily on Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent to anchor the offense. Bruce Brown and Gradey Dick could also see expanded supporting roles.