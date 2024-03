Barrett (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Barrett was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's game in Portland due to an aliment and was initially listed as questionable for Monday. However, he appears to be trending in the right direction and will likely return to action versus Denver, but Immanuel Quickley (hip) has been added to the injury report, joining Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable.