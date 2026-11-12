Barrett notched 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 98-93 loss to the Celtics.

Barrett struggled with efficiency in this low-scoring affair, though he still finished as one of six Raptors players to score in double figures. The veteran wing produced across the stat sheet, as he led the Raptors with a season-best seven assists and ended second on the team in rebounds. He also tied the game-high mark in steals, supplying multiple swipes for the second time this season.