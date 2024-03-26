Barrett (personal/conditioning) will be inactive for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (personal) have both been ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Barrett has been sidelined since March 11, but Toronto having until Sunday for his next opportunity to take the court is a substantial ramp up period. Barrett will certainly not be rushed back after dealing with the family tragedy, but he will likely reprise duties as a central figure in Toronto's rotation upon his return. Barrett had averaged 22.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while burying 58.0 percent of 16.0 shots in 34.4 minutes per game across his last seven appearances.