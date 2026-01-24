default-cbs-image
Barrett (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Barrett will shed his questionable tag and return from a seven-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. It's unclear if the 25-year-old swingman will operate under a minutes restriction, though it wouldn't be surprising after the extended absence. Still, fewer minutes will be available for Jamal Shead, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick.

