default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barrett (knee) will remain on an unspecified minutes restriction in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After missing 15 straight games due to a right knee sprain, Barrett returned to action in Sunday's win over Golden State, recording 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes. He sat out Monday's win over the Magic but will return to action Wednesday, though his minutes will be monitored.

More News