Barrett (knee) will remain on an unspecified minutes restriction in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After missing 15 straight games due to a right knee sprain, Barrett returned to action in Sunday's win over Golden State, recording 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes. He sat out Monday's win over the Magic but will return to action Wednesday, though his minutes will be monitored.