Barrett has entered the concussion protocol and will miss Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett picked up the concussion during Sunday's game against the Clippers after banging his head following a layup, though he was able to finish that contest. With Barrett in the protocol, it would be a surprise if he was able to play in Wednesday's game versus Memphis. With Barrett out, there could be more opportunity for guys like Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Davion Mitchell, though Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley will likely lead Toronto's offense in Barrett's stead.