Barrett (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett will miss a second consecutive game after experiencing knee swelling Sunday morning. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Friday in Houston. Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is also out and Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps) is doubtful, so Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent should lead Toronto's offense again, while Bruce Brown and Grady Dick handle increased minutes.