Barrett (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barrett will miss both halves of Toronto's back-to-back set due to an illness, but the Raptors will have Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Gradey Dick (hamstring) available Wednesday after they were sidelined for Tuesday's blowout loss to Boston. Barrett's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Magic, while Ochai Agbaji should continue to start until Barrett is cleared to play again.