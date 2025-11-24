Barrett won't return to Sunday's game against the Nets due to a right knee injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Barrett landed awkwardly after a dunk and limped to the locker room in the third quarter. He'll finish with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 20 minutes. Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick are candidates for increased playing time with Barrett sidelined. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against Cleveland.