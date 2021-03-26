Hood (recently traded) is expected to play Friday against the Suns, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Just one day after being dealt to the Raptors, Hood is expected to see the court. Toronto is in dire need of reliable rotation players to help make a playoff run, so we could see coach Nick Nurse give Hood all the minutes he can handle. That said, he was struggling in Portland, where he averaged 4.7 points per game on just 36.3 percent shooting.