Hood won't return to Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City due to a strained right hip.
The 28-year-old missed his lone shot attempt in only six minutes before suffering the injury Wednesday. Hood appears to have avoided a serious injury since X-rays came back negative, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Golden State until his status is updated.
More News
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Pops for 13 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Sent to Toronto in Powell deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Ties career-best eight rebounds•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Plays 11 minutes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Adds nine points off bench•