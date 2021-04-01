Hood (hip) is out Friday against the Warriors.
Hood left Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to right hip soreness. The injury will keep Hood out Friday, which could open more playing time for DeAndre' Bembry, Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe.
