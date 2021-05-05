Hood played three minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 105-100 loss to the Clippers, producing two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and no other statistics.

Even with five Toronto players sitting Tuesday due to injury, Hood still played the least of the 10 Raptors that received minutes. Since he was cleared to return from a knee injury of his own in late April, Hood has been on the fringe of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. He's maxed out at 12 minutes over the past six contests, sitting out two contests entirely in coach's decisions.