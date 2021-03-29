Hood posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Blazers.
Hood was underwhelming during his time with the Blazers this season, but he looked more like his old self Sunday evening, hitting a pair of threes and adding two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes. The Duke product scored in double-figures for just the fourth time on the year.
