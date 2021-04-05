Hood (hip) will not play in Monday's game against the Wizards.
A sore hip will keep Hood out of a second straight game after he missed Friday's lopsided victory over Golden State. When healthy, it looks like Hood will hold down a consistent role off the Raptors' bench, but he hasn't shown enough to be fantasy-relevant in most leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Out vs. Warriors•
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Leaves with hip injury•
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Pops for 13 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Raptors' Rodney Hood: Sent to Toronto in Powell deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Ties career-best eight rebounds•