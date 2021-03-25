Hood was traded to the Raptors on Thursday, along with Gary Trent, in exchange for Norman Powell, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Coming off of a torn Achilles, Hood played in 38 games for the Blazers, mostly holding down a consistent role of around 20 minutes per night off the bench. The veteran wing figures to fill a similar role for Toronto, and he's unlikely to be a difference-maker in most fantasy leagues.